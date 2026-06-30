Google backed Apptronik unveils Apollo 2 humanoid and robot park
Apptronik, backed by Google, has just introduced Apollo 2, a new humanoid robot designed to help out in logistics, manufacturing, and retail.
The robot was introduced alongside the new Robot Park facility, a huge new facility where robots get trained for real-world jobs.
Apollo 2 comes in both two-legged and wheeled versions and has already been working behind the scenes for over a year.
Apollo 2 data powers Gemini Robotics
Robot Park isn't just for testing: it's also where Apptronik collects data to make Apollo 2 smarter and more independent.
CEO Jeff Cardenas shared that hundreds of units have already been built, with full-scale production set for 2027.
Data from Apollo 2 is also powering Gemini Robotics, an AI project with Google DeepMind aiming to boost what robots can do across industries.
There's some buzz about automation replacing delivery jobs in the future, highlighting how fast things are changing.