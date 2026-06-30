Google backed Apptronik unveils Apollo 2 humanoid and robot park

Apollo 2 data powers Gemini Robotics

Robot Park isn't just for testing: it's also where Apptronik collects data to make Apollo 2 smarter and more independent.

CEO Jeff Cardenas shared that hundreds of units have already been built, with full-scale production set for 2027.

Data from Apollo 2 is also powering Gemini Robotics, an AI project with Google DeepMind aiming to boost what robots can do across industries.

There's some buzz about automation replacing delivery jobs in the future, highlighting how fast things are changing.