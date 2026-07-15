Google backs Arkansas project to create largest US solar setup

Google is investing in the Steel River Energy Center, its largest renewable energy project ever, right in Arkansas.

The third and final phase of the project is scheduled to connect to the grid in 2029, and when it does, this massive facility will crank out 1.8 gigawatts of solar power and store 2.9 gigawatt-hours of energy, making it the biggest solar setup in the country.

The first two phases will cover about 6% of Arkansas's peak electricity needs while powering Google's data centers.