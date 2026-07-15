Google backs Arkansas project to create largest US solar setup
Google is investing in the Steel River Energy Center, its largest renewable energy project ever, right in Arkansas.
The third and final phase of the project is scheduled to connect to the grid in 2029, and when it does, this massive facility will crank out 1.8 gigawatts of solar power and store 2.9 gigawatt-hours of energy, making it the biggest solar setup in the country.
The first two phases will cover about 6% of Arkansas's peak electricity needs while powering Google's data centers.
Google $3.5B 24/7 clean energy push
Backed by $3.5 billion and a partnership with Cypress Creek Energy, this project is all about Google's push to run on clean energy 24/7, even at night, thanks to battery storage.
Meanwhile, competitor xAI is running a nearby natural gas plant that's drawn criticism for its environmental impact on mostly Black communities.
The contrast really highlights how tech giants are choosing different paths when it comes to powering their operations.