Google begins Health 5.01 rollout with nutrition, fitness, sleep upgrades
Google is beginning to roll out version 5.01 of its Health app, bringing a bunch of upgrades for nutrition, fitness, and sleep tracking.
This is the first big release since the app's initial redesign, and it's not yet widely available on Android or iOS users.
Alongside these new features, Google tackled some annoying bugs to make things smoother.
Custom food logging and reliability fixes
Now you can log custom foods and see more consistent calorie charts across the app.
Fitness updates fix mislabeled workouts, missing run splits, and duplicate step counts (especially for iOS users using Apple Health).
Sleep tracking is more reliable too: no more missing sleep scores!
Plus, migrating your Fitbit account is easier, Friends and Family loads faster on iOS, and accessibility support got a boost with better VoiceOver and TalkBack features.