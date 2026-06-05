Google begins Health 5.01 rollout with nutrition, fitness, sleep upgrades

Custom food logging and reliability fixes

Now you can log custom foods and see more consistent calorie charts across the app.

Fitness updates fix mislabeled workouts, missing run splits, and duplicate step counts (especially for iOS users using Apple Health).

Sleep tracking is more reliable too: no more missing sleep scores!

Plus, migrating your Fitbit account is easier, Friends and Family loads faster on iOS, and accessibility support got a boost with better VoiceOver and TalkBack features.