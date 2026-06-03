Google begins limited UK rollout allowing AI search opt outs
Google has announced a new tool for website owners, with a limited rollout beginning for a subset of UK website owners: you can now choose to keep your content out of Google's AI-powered Search features like AI Mode and AI Overviews.
The best part? Your site still shows up in regular Search results and Discover feeds, so you don't lose visibility, just more control over where your stuff appears.
Google adds Search Console AI metrics
Opting out won't hurt your spot in standard search results, and it doesn't affect the Gemini app either.
For now, this feature is being tested with some UK sites before going global.
Plus, Google is adding new statistics in Search Console so publishers can see how often their pages pop up in AI responses and in what countries.
Fun fact: AI Overviews already reaches more than 2.5 billion users a month, so this update matters for a lot of people online.