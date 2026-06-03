Google begins limited UK rollout allowing AI search opt outs

Google adds Search Console AI metrics

Opting out won't hurt your spot in standard search results, and it doesn't affect the Gemini app either.

For now, this feature is being tested with some UK sites before going global.

Plus, Google is adding new statistics in Search Console so publishers can see how often their pages pop up in AI responses and in what countries.

Fun fact: AI Overviews already reaches more than 2.5 billion users a month, so this update matters for a lot of people online.