Google blocks Videostrong after more than 1.3 million gadgets hijacked
Google just cut off Videostrong, a company behind Android TV boxes and other smart devices, after finding out it secretly turned over more than 1.3 million gadgets into a botnet for shady online activities.
These hacked devices weren't just Android TV set-top boxes: they included things like telehealth units and digital signs too.
Videostrong sold backdoor access to criminals
Videostrong built a hidden backdoor into its devices, then sold access to cybercriminals who used them for ad fraud, stealing data, and rerouting internet traffic.
Google has now blocked Videostrong from making certified Android products and says it has tightened security checks to stop this kind of thing from happening again.
Google said it has implemented changes to its device-manufacturer review process and dismantled the backdoor.