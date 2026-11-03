Google blocks Videostrong after XCPE backdoor in Android TV boxes
Google just cut off Videostrong, a company that was manufacturing certified Android TV boxes, after finding a sneaky malware backdoor in its products.
This backdoor let hackers control devices and spread malware through the XCPE botnet.
To fix things, Google is now blocking the servers used for these attacks, helping protect at least 10 million additional compromised devices.
Google updates Android device approval reviews
This incident exposed some big gaps in Google's device approval process.
Now, Google has banned Videostrong and its subsidiaries from making certified Android devices with pre-installed Google apps.
Google is updating its review process to protect users against this type of behavior. The company is also updating its review process to stop something like this from happening again.