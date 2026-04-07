Google boosts AI Pro plan cloud storage to 5TB free
Google is giving its AI Pro plan users a nice upgrade: cloud storage is jumping from 2TB to 5TB, and it won't cost you anything extra.
The change rolled out last week and should already show up in your account.
Shimrit Ben-Yair, Google's Vice President and General Manager of Google One and Google Photos, shared the news on X, calling it a significant enhancement.
AI Pro unlocks advanced creative tools
Besides more space for your files, the AI Pro plan (available in India) unlocks advanced tools like Gemini Pro and Flow Pro for filmmaking, Whisk Pro for turning photos into video clips, Deep Research for smarter searches, and Nano Banana Pro for creative image editing.
With the bigger storage bump, this plan is even more appealing if you're into content creation or just love experimenting with new AI features.