Google brings AI-powered Dreambeans to India, 1st outside US.
Google just brought its AI-powered storytelling app, Dreambeans, to India, its first stop outside the US
Available on Android and iOS, Dreambeans lets you turn your digital life (think Calendar events and Gmail highlights) into personalized visual stories.
The app supports 14 languages such as Hindi, Tamil, and English.
Google hopes India boosts Dreambeans momentum
With millions of internet users in India, Google sees big potential here.
You control what data the app uses and can delete your info at any time for privacy.
For now, each story is limited to one language at a time, which could be tricky in such a multilingual country.
Since launching in the US this June, Dreambeans has seen about 55,000 downloads but interest there has cooled off; Google hopes India's enthusiasm gives it fresh momentum.