Google brings back Android Dev Summit after 4-year break
Technology
After a four-year break, Google is bringing back the Android Dev Summit on October 28-29, 2026, at Google's Event Centre at Bay View in Mountain View, California.
Expect fresh updates on Android tech, including a look at Android 18.
Sessions highlight AI and Jetpack Compose
The event kicks off at 8:30am PDT and wraps up the next day by 4:00pm. Sessions will dive into AI features for apps and new graphics features in Jetpack Compose.
There's also a separate session in London for developers across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Mountain View is invite-only and registration is required, so it's a pretty exclusive crowd this year!