Google brings Gemini intelligence to Pixel 10, 11 Android Auto
Android Auto will soon get a cool upgrade: Gemini Intelligence will be here, but only for Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 series users (for now).
Announced earlier this year, this update will bring "proactive suggestions" that pull information from your apps to offer helpful tips right when you need them.
So if someone texts you about a meeting, it might instantly suggest sending the address with a single tap.
Pixel drop will roll out Gemini
Right now, these smart features will soon be rolling out exclusively to Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 series phones as part of this month's Pixel Drop.
Google says Gemini Intelligence is designed to make daily routines smoother by giving you more relevant suggestions and making Android Auto feel even more intuitive.