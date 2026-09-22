Google brings Motion Assist to Android 17 and later phones

You can let Motion Assist turn on automatically when your phone senses you're in a moving vehicle, or switch it on manually from Quick Settings.

It uses motion sensors and floating bubbles to match what you see with how the car moves, kind of like Apple's version for iPhones.

The latest Google Play services update also brings easier health data transfers from Wear OS watches and easier to find Driving Do Not Disturb, while Google Play Store v53.3 lets you buy apps in local currency in places like Argentina and Azerbaijan.