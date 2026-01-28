Google bundles developer perks with AI Pro and Ultra subscriptions
Google is now giving its Developer Program Premium benefits to everyone subscribed to AI Pro and Ultra—no extra charges.
This means monthly Google Cloud credits for both plans, and even more credits for Ultra users who want to test out their AI projects on Vertex AI or Cloud Run.
What do you get with each plan?
AI Pro is $19.99/month and includes access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, bigger Code Assist quotas, and 30 Firebase Studio workspaces.
If you go for the $124.99 (for three months) Ultra plan, you get Gemini 2.5 Deep Think, Veo 3.1 video generation, a hefty 25K monthly AI credits.
Easier prototyping for devs
Developers can now build apps using tools like Google AI Studio or Gemini CLI—and deploy them without worrying about separate billing headaches.
It's a smoother ride for indie creators and small teams looking to experiment within Google's ecosystem.