Google calls Gemini 4 Carbon strongest model with swarm feature
Google just dropped Gemini 4 Carbon, calling it its "strongest model" yet. It's built to rival top AI from Anthropic and OpenAI, but what really sets it apart is the "swarm" feature: one prompt can kick off a whole team of AI agents to tackle complex stuff like multi-step coding or open-ended scientific research.
Google pricing $2/$10 per million tokens
Gemini 4 Carbon starts at $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, making it cheaper than OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra and Anthropic's Fable 5.2, even after prices double at the end of November.
It's available via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio and Gemini for business for all paying developers and enterprises, mainly targeting developers and companies looking for powerful but affordable AI tools.