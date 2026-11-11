Google calls Gemini 4 Carbon strongest model with swarm feature

Gemini 4 Carbon starts at $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, making it cheaper than OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra and Anthropic's Fable 5.2, even after prices double at the end of November.

It's available via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio and Gemini for business for all paying developers and enterprises, mainly targeting developers and companies looking for powerful but affordable AI tools.