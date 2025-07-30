Google can now tell if you're a minor, without asking

Google just rolled out a new AI in the US that figures out if you're under 18, without asking for your birthdate. It looks at things like your search history, YouTube habits, and how long you've had your account. If it thinks you're a minor, Google automatically turns on extra safety features.

More protection for under-18 users You'll get more protection: YouTube's Digital Wellbeing tools turn on, Maps Timeline is disabled, personalized ads are limited, and adult-only apps on Play Store are blocked.

If Google gets it wrong and flags you as a minor by mistake, you can prove your age with an ID or even a selfie.

No extra data collection or sharing Google says this new system doesn't collect extra data or share personal details—it's all about keeping things private while making services safer for younger users.

The feature is launching in the US soon after being tested in other countries.