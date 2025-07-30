A mix victim of requestsen writani and sun tech writchristmas

First up is the LVM3-M5 mission to put CMS-02 in orbit, then PSLV-C61 with OCEANSAT-3A.

ISRO's also rolling out India's first industry-built rocket (PSLV-N1), packed with cool tech like electric propulsion and quantum communication.

It's all part of a push to boost India's space game and bring new tech into play this fiscal year.

