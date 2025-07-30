Next Article
ISRO announces 9 space missions, including NASA collaboration
ISRO just announced it's sending nine major missions into space from Sriharikota by March 2025.
The big news? Teaming up with NASA to launch the Blue Bird Block2 satellite, building on their recent NISAR success and showing off how strong India-US space ties are getting.
First up is the LVM3-M5 mission to put CMS-02 in orbit, then PSLV-C61 with OCEANSAT-3A.
ISRO's also rolling out India's first industry-built rocket (PSLV-N1), packed with cool tech like electric propulsion and quantum communication.
It's all part of a push to boost India's space game and bring new tech into play this fiscal year.
