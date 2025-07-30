Swiss scientists measure elusive neutrinos using nuclear power plant

The CONUS+ team set up a compact detector and shielded it carefully to block out noise. Over the course of the experiment, they spotted neutrino events—matching what theory predicted.

Why does this matter?

This breakthrough means we can now study neutrinos with smaller gear and at lower energies than ever before.

It could help monitor reactors in real time and even test new physics beyond what textbooks say—opening doors for both science geeks and anyone curious about how our universe works.