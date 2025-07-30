Mark Zuckerberg's new goal: personal superintelligence

Meta buys Scale AI for $14.3B

To make it happen, Meta bought nearly half of Scale AI for $14.3 billion and is setting up a new lab led by Scale AI's CEO Alexandr Wang.

The company's also been hiring top talent from places like OpenAI and Google DeepMind, with some offers reportedly hitting $100 million (though most are lower).

Interestingly, many researchers are joining because they believe in Meta's mission to use AI for good—not just for the paycheck.