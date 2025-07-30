Mark Zuckerberg's new goal: personal superintelligence
Mark Zuckerberg just shared Meta's big new goal: making "personal superintelligence" a reality.
Instead of building AI that simply automates tasks, he wants tech that actually helps people reach their goals and grow.
He announced this vision right before Meta's earnings call, stressing that AI should empower users—not take over their work.
Meta buys Scale AI for $14.3B
To make it happen, Meta bought nearly half of Scale AI for $14.3 billion and is setting up a new lab led by Scale AI's CEO Alexandr Wang.
The company's also been hiring top talent from places like OpenAI and Google DeepMind, with some offers reportedly hitting $100 million (though most are lower).
Interestingly, many researchers are joining because they believe in Meta's mission to use AI for good—not just for the paycheck.