This robotic arm can help people with limited mobility

The secret is the RISOs gripper, which blends sturdy fingers with soft, stick-on pads. This lets the arm switch between pinching heavy things and gently picking up small or awkward-shaped stuff, making it way more versatile than most robotic helpers.

Users steer the arm using a simple joystick, while AI figures out how to move just right based on those inputs.

The fingertip even "sticks" when needed for better grip.

The goal? To give folks more independence and make daily life feel a little less complicated.