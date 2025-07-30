This robotic arm can help people with limited mobility
Virginia Tech engineers have built a robotic arm designed to make everyday tasks easier for people with limited mobility.
It combines smart gripping tech so users can handle all sorts of objects—think chopping veggies or picking up fragile items—without needing extra help.
The tear is the Risos Gripper
The secret is the RISOs gripper, which blends sturdy fingers with soft, stick-on pads.
This lets the arm switch between pinching heavy things and gently picking up small or awkward-shaped stuff, making it way more versatile than most robotic helpers.
Users steer the arm using a simple joystick, while AI figures out how to move just right based on those inputs.
The fingertip even "sticks" when needed for better grip.
The goal? To give folks more independence and make daily life feel a little less complicated.