Stanford scientists are making VR glasses you can actually wear
Stanford scientists are working on ultra-thin holographic glasses that might make today's bulky VR headsets a thing of the past.
Their latest research, published in the Nature Photonics Journal, uses advanced nanotech and AI to create virtual experiences that feel way more real—and way more comfortable—than what we're used to with devices like the Apple Vision Pro.
The team's goal is a "visual Turing test"
The team's goal is a "visual Turing Test"—basically, making it so you can't tell if what you see is virtual or real.
They've improved field of view and clarity using special Volume Bragg Gratings (VBGs), which cut down on visual noise.
Plus, a new MEMS mirror helps your eyes move naturally inside the headset.
The prototype is less than 3mm thick, hinting at lightweight VR glasses you could actually wear all day.