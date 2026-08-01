Google cancels AI studio app and folds features into Gemini
Technology
Google has decided not to launch its much-hyped AI Studio app for Android and iOS, even after more than 800,000 preorders.
Instead, those cool app-building features are moving straight into Gemini, so you won't need a separate download or have to juggle between apps.
It's all about making things simpler and smoother for everyone.
Prototypes can be created inside Gemini
Now, you'll be able to create prototypes right inside Gemini, keeping everything in one place.
The AI Studio website will stick around for desktop users who want to try it out there.
Google says it's working on more updates for Gemini and will share what's new soon, so stay tuned!