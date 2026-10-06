Google celebrates World Space Week 2026 with Rosebud Nebula doodle
Google is celebrating World Space Week 2026 with a fresh Doodle featuring the Rosebud Nebula, a gorgeous nebula snapped by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.
Running from October 4-10, this year's theme, "Rocket Revolution," spotlights big leaps in space tech and invites everyone to join in on the excitement.
Rosebud Nebula about 3,300 light-years away
Sitting about 3,300 light-years from Earth, the Rosebud Nebula glows pink thanks to over 130 young stars heating up its gas and dust clouds.
Its unique rosebud shape keeps both astronomers and space fans hooked.
United Nations started World Space Week
Started by the United Nations in 1999, World Space Week celebrates milestones like Sputnik's launch and the Outer Space Treaty, moments that shaped how we explore space together.
It's all about connecting people worldwide to share in humanity's journey beyond our planet.