Google CEO Pichai: US-India partnership vital for AI progress
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai says we're about to see a huge leap in tech, thanks to AI—and the US-India partnership is key.
At the India AI Impact Summit, he shared, "We are on the cusp of an era of hyper-progress and new discoveries — but the best outcomes are not guaranteed."
He also announced four new undersea fiber cables connecting India and the US.
AI's potential in India
Pichai believes AI is set to change every industry, especially in India where it could help close gaps in healthcare, education, and farming.
He's personally invested too—he grew up in Chennai and remembers train rides past Visakhapatnam, which now hosts Google's $15 billion investment in Indian AI infrastructure.
Responsible AI use and upskilling
Pichai isn't just hyping up AI—he's urging everyone to use it wisely.
He called for big investments in upskilling and highlighted Google's efforts to train 100 million people in digital skills and highlighted the need for governments and companies to work together so everyone can benefit.