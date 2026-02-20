Google CEO Pichai: US-India partnership vital for AI progress Technology Feb 20, 2026

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai says we're about to see a huge leap in tech, thanks to AI—and the US-India partnership is key.

At the India AI Impact Summit, he shared, "We are on the cusp of an era of hyper-progress and new discoveries — but the best outcomes are not guaranteed."

He also announced four new undersea fiber cables connecting India and the US.