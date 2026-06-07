Google CEO Sundar Pichai tells graduates AI opens job doors

Pichai: AI can reduce healthcare burnout

Pichai also pointed out that AI can cut down burnout and boost productivity, especially in high-stress jobs like health care.

By handling routine administrative tasks, AI could free up doctors and others to focus on what really matters, like patient care.

While he admits there will be some bumps along the way, Pichai encourages everyone to look at the opportunities ahead and engage with AI thoughtfully: AI is a powerful equalizer, and we have to engage with it thoughtfully.