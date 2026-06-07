Google CEO Sundar Pichai tells graduates AI opens job doors
Google CEO Sundar Pichai wants new graduates to know: AI isn't here to steal your jobs: it's here to open doors.
In a recent chat, he called AI a powerful equalizer, saying it could do for today's workplace what digital spreadsheets once did for finance.
He's especially excited about how AI can make skills like coding way more accessible, letting more people join in fields like software development.
Pichai: AI can reduce healthcare burnout
Pichai also pointed out that AI can cut down burnout and boost productivity, especially in high-stress jobs like health care.
By handling routine administrative tasks, AI could free up doctors and others to focus on what really matters, like patient care.
While he admits there will be some bumps along the way, Pichai encourages everyone to look at the opportunities ahead and engage with AI thoughtfully: AI is a powerful equalizer, and we have to engage with it thoughtfully.