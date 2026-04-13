Google CEO Sundar Pichai urges US to shape AI's future

Pichai highlights AI benefits and challenges

Pichai is pushing for a "boldly and responsibly so every American benefits" approach, making sure AI benefits everyone, not just a select few.

He highlighted how AI could speed up medical breakthroughs, personalize learning, and help during disasters.

But he also acknowledged real challenges like workforce disruption and called for new rules and retraining programs.

Meanwhile, big US tech companies are racing to build massive data centers for AI, even as they face resource strains, while countries like China experiment with creative solutions like underwater data centers.