Google, Character. AI settle lawsuits over chatbot-linked teen suicides Technology Jan 10, 2026

Google and Character. AI have agreed to settle several lawsuits from families who say their chatbots played a part in teen suicides and mental health crises.

The cases, involving families from Florida, Colorado, New York, and Texas, claimed that conversations with AI bots led to tragic outcomes—including the suicide of a 14-year-old after chats with a Game of Thrones-themed bot.

Settlement details are private, and neither company admitted fault.