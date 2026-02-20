Google Chrome 145 adds split view, improves PDF tools
Google just dropped Chrome 145 for Windows, Mac, and Linux, packing in some handy upgrades.
Now you can split your screen to multitask in one window, get more done with improved PDF tools, and save files straight to Google Drive.
These updates help Chrome keep up with new AI-powered browsers like OpenAI and Perplexity.ai.
You can now highlight text in PDFs
Split View lets you open links side-by-side by right-clicking—perfect for comparing notes or watching videos while you browse.
The PDF viewer now has a squiggle tool for highlighting text, leaving notes, or adding signatures (with color and size options).
Plus, you can fill out forms directly in the browser without extra downloads.
Gemini integration and vertical tabs
Chrome 145 adds a quick-save option to Google Drive (just pick your account), Gemini assistant, and vertical tabs testing behind an experimental flag (Arc and Dia popularized the UI).
On top of that, Google patched 11 security issues—so things are safer too.
The update is rolling out over the next few weeks.