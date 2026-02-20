Google Chrome 145 adds split view, improves PDF tools Technology Feb 20, 2026

Google just dropped Chrome 145 for Windows, Mac, and Linux, packing in some handy upgrades.

Now you can split your screen to multitask in one window, get more done with improved PDF tools, and save files straight to Google Drive.

These updates help Chrome keep up with new AI-powered browsers like OpenAI and Perplexity.ai.