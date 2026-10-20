Google Chrome Enhanced Protection claims it is 10 times safer
Technology
Google just made Chrome a lot safer with its Enhanced Protection mode, now claiming it keeps you 10 times more secure than the standard option.
The update aims to help you avoid phishing, scams, and sketchy sites by showing clearer warnings right in the address bar.
If a site looks suspicious, you'll see a shield icon; if it's dangerous, Chrome flashes a big red alert.
Google Gemini models spot scams
This upgrade uses Google's Gemini AI models to spot scams, including fake antivirus and browser update scams.
Since launching in 2020, Enhanced Protection has reached 1 billion users by 2025 and keeps getting smarter while minimizing disruption.
It's all part of Google's push to make staying safe online feel effortless.