Google Chrome just got smarter with Gemini 3 and 'Auto Browse'

The new side panel makes it easy to compare products or skim reviews without losing your place. Connected Apps bring Gmail, Calendar, Maps, YouTube, Shopping (Google Shopping), and Flights right into Chrome. Nano Banana lets you edit images in-browser with simple prompts. Auto Browse can automate things like shopping on Etsy or Shopify (with your OK first).

Who gets what?

Everyone using Gemini-in-Chrome gets the side panel and Nano Banana starting this week.

But if you want Auto Browse to do the heavy lifting for online tasks, you'll need a Google AI Pro or AI Ultra subscription; Auto Browse begins rolling out January 28 to AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the US.

All these updates are about making browsing smoother—and maybe saving you some clicks along the way.