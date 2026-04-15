Chrome now lets you save AI prompts and reuse them

Google has announced a major update for its Chrome web browser, introducing a feature called 'Skills.' The innovative addition will let users save and reuse their favorite AI prompts across different websites without having to retype them. The move comes as part of Google's broader strategy to integrate its Gemini AI into Chrome, taking on new players in the browser market like OpenAI (Atlas), Perplexity (Comet), and The Browser Company (Dia).

Functionality Skills lets you save AI prompts for future use The Skills feature builds on Gemini's existing capabilities, which already let users ask questions about a web page or summarize its content. With this new addition, users can create AI prompts that can be accessed repeatedly with just one click. For example, if you often ask Gemini for vegan substitutes while browsing recipe websites, you can now save that prompt and use it across different web pages.

User control How to create and edit Skills To access the Skills feature, you have to save an AI prompt as a Skill directly from your chat history. You can then reuse it in Gemini by typing a forward slash (/) or clicking the plus sign (+) button. The Skill will run on the currently viewed web page as well as any extra tabs that have been selected. Plus, Google says these Skills can be edited anytime for user convenience.

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Resource Skills library available for common tasks To help users get started with the Skills feature, Google is launching a Skills library. This resource will offer common tasks and workflows in areas such as productivity, shopping, recipes, budgeting, and more. You can use one of these pre-programmed Skills by adding it to your saved Skills in Chrome. The Skill can also be customized to fit your needs by editing the prompt.

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