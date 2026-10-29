Chrome's autofill feature can now pull data from your Gmail
What's the story
Google is enhancing the autofill feature in its Chrome browser by integrating it with Gemini and Personal Intelligence. The update will enable the tool to pull information from your Gmail account, such as order numbers, tracking details, and travel bookings. This way, users won't have to manually search for confirmation emails or shipping updates while filling out online forms.
Feature details
Sensitive data will remain encrypted
The improved autofill feature can automatically fill in information such as tracking numbers for shipments, flight booking or hotel reservation details, and order numbers for recent purchases.
However, sensitive data suggested while filling out a form is encrypted.
Users also have the option to manage what enhanced autofill can access through Chrome's settings or disable it entirely if they prefer more control over their personal information.
Availability
Gradual rollout in the US
Google is gradually rolling out the improved autofill feature in the US.
The update will be available through Gemini in Chrome for users with Personal Intelligence enabled on desktop, Android, and iOS versions of the browser.
This move is part of Google's broader strategy to improve user experience and keep them within its AI ecosystem.
Just like other Personalized Intelligence features, users can choose to enable or disable enhanced autofill from their Chrome settings.