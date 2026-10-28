Google Chrome rolls out 'Suggested by Gemini' autofill using Gmail
Technology
Google Chrome just rolled out "Suggested by Gemini," a new autofill feature that goes beyond the usual names and addresses.
Now, when you're filling out forms, Chrome can pull helpful details from your Gmail, like order numbers, tracking info, and flight details, to save you time.
US rollout with encrypted data controls
The feature is currently rolling out in the US for Gemini in Chrome users who have Personal Intelligence enabled on Android, iOS, and desktop.
You'll spot a new option in your autofill drop-down when it's available.
Privacy is still a priority: your sensitive data stays encrypted, and you can delete suggestions or turn off this feature any time in Chrome settings.