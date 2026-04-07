Google Chrome rolls out vertical tabs and upgraded reading mode
Technology
Google Chrome is rolling out two handy updates: vertical tabs and an upgraded reading mode.
Now, you can move your tabs to the side of the browser for simpler navigation (just right-click and pick "Show Tabs Vertically"), which is super helpful when juggling lots of open pages.
Plus, the new reading mode strips away clutter from websites, making articles way easier on the eyes.
Google aims Chrome updates at multitaskers
These changes are all about making Chrome smoother and more user-friendly, especially for anyone who multitasks or gets distracted by messy web layouts.
Google's also been adding features like Gemini AI lately, showing they're serious about keeping Chrome fresh and competitive.
The new tools are rolling out globally, so keep an eye out!