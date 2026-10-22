Google Chrome's latest update fixes over 350 security flaws

Of the 353 bugs, six have been classified as critical, the highest threat level.

Five of these critical issues are related to memory corruption in different parts of the browser such as the Skia graphics engine, CSS styling, the Paint component, WebRTC, and Accessibility features.

The sixth critical bug is a use-after-free flaw in the Accessibility section.

These types of bugs occur when software mishandles its memory, potentially allowing malicious actors to execute harmful code or crash your browser.