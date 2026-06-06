Chrome beats Safari and all other browsers

Google Chrome breaks speed records on benchmarking tools

By Akash Pandey 05:44 pm Jun 06, 202605:44 pm

What's the story

Google's Chrome browser has set new speed records on popular benchmarking tools Speedometer 3.1 and JetStream 3. The tests were conducted on an M5 MacBook Pro running macOS 26.0.1, with Chrome scoring a whopping 61 on Speedometer and a stellar 469 on JetStream 3. These scores show a 5% and 10% improvement, respectively, over last year and the start of this year.