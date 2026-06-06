Google Chrome breaks speed records on benchmarking tools
What's the story
Google's Chrome browser has set new speed records on popular benchmarking tools Speedometer 3.1 and JetStream 3. The tests were conducted on an M5 MacBook Pro running macOS 26.0.1, with Chrome scoring a whopping 61 on Speedometer and a stellar 469 on JetStream 3. These scores show a 5% and 10% improvement, respectively, over last year and the start of this year.
Dual record
Chrome beats Safari and all other browsers
With these new scores, Google has set a dual record across all browsers, beating every other Mac browser including Safari. The tech giant has reworked its JavaScript handling to improve benchmarking scores by skipping unnecessary execution steps and inlining asynchronous operations. These changes have resulted in speed gains across various daily tasks for users.
Technical upgrades
'Meaningfully faster' browsing experience for users
In addition to JavaScript handling, Google has also implemented improvements for WebAssembly workloads and the Blink rendering engine. These technical upgrades were detailed on Google's Chromium blog. The company claims that these benchmarking wins translate into a "meaningfully faster" browsing experience for Chrome users, making their online activities more efficient and seamless than ever before.