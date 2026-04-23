Google Cloud debuts TPU 8t and 8i for faster AI
Google Cloud just rolled out its latest AI chips, the TPU 8t and TPU 8i.
These new processors are all about making AI model training way faster, up to three times quicker than before, and delivering an 80% boost in performance for every dollar spent.
Plus, they're designed to work together in massive clusters (think over 1 million chips at once), so you get serious computing power with less energy use and lower costs.
TPU 8t trains 8i handles inference
The TPU 8t is built for training big AI models, while the TPU 8i focuses on running those models efficiently. Together, they can handle larger datasets and more complex tasks than previous versions.
Even with these upgrades, Google isn't going solo—they're still teaming up with NVIDIA on new projects like the Falcon software-based networking tech and will soon add NVIDIA's latest Vera Rubin chip to their cloud lineup.