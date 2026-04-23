Google Cloud debuts TPU 8t and 8i for faster AI Technology Apr 23, 2026

Google Cloud just rolled out its latest AI chips, the TPU 8t and TPU 8i.

These new processors are all about making AI model training way faster, up to three times quicker than before, and delivering an 80% boost in performance for every dollar spent.

Plus, they're designed to work together in massive clusters (think over 1 million chips at once), so you get serious computing power with less energy use and lower costs.