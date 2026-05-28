Google Cloud India warns businesses to monitor AI token usage
Technology
Google Cloud India is sounding the alarm about how expensive AI infrastructure is getting, especially as more companies switch from traditional setups to cloud-based solutions.
Sashikumar Sreedharan, Google Cloud India's managing director, says businesses need to pay close attention to their token usage (basically, how much they're spending on AI) to make sure the value matches the cost.
India cloud market expands despite caution
Even with these cost concerns, India's cloud computing market keeps expanding.
Many organizations are still cautious, sticking with on-premises systems while weighing the pros and cons of moving fully to the cloud.
As AI adoption speeds up, finding a balance between innovation and smart budgeting will be key for companies navigating this tech shift.