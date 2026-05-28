Google Cloud India warns businesses to monitor AI token usage Technology May 28, 2026

Google Cloud India is sounding the alarm about how expensive AI infrastructure is getting, especially as more companies switch from traditional setups to cloud-based solutions.

Sashikumar Sreedharan, Google Cloud India's managing director, says businesses need to pay close attention to their token usage (basically, how much they're spending on AI) to make sure the value matches the cost.