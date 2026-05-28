Google Cloud India's Sashikumar Sreedharan says India can lead AI Technology May 28, 2026

At the Leaders Connect India 2026 event, Sashikumar Sreedharan from Google Cloud India shared that India's unique mix of languages and its fast-growing digital scene could make it a global leader in AI.

He pointed out that Indian businesses are moving beyond just experimenting with AI; they're actually seeing results now, especially in fields like banking and IT.

Sreedharan believes India can tackle challenges in voice, video, and regional language AI that matter worldwide.