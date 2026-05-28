Google Cloud India's Sashikumar Sreedharan says India can lead AI
At the Leaders Connect India 2026 event, Sashikumar Sreedharan from Google Cloud India shared that India's unique mix of languages and its fast-growing digital scene could make it a global leader in AI.
He pointed out that Indian businesses are moving beyond just experimenting with AI; they're actually seeing results now, especially in fields like banking and IT.
Sreedharan believes India can tackle challenges in voice, video, and regional language AI that matter worldwide.
Agentic AI rises, data residency assured
Agentic AI (think smart systems handling complex tasks on their own) is picking up steam here.
Sreedharan reassured companies that their data stays where it already lives even as they use AI across platforms.
Startups are jumping into generative AI quickly thanks to their agility, but bigger firms aren't far behind; they're building dedicated teams and speeding up their innovation game.