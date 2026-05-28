Google Cloud launches AI threat defense for AI-powered cyber threats Technology May 28, 2026

Google Cloud just launched AI Threat Defense, a new platform aimed at tackling cyber threats powered by artificial intelligence.

It brings together Google's threat intel, security operations, and Wiz's cloud tech for nonstop monitoring and detection.

With more companies using generative AI and automated workflows, this tool is meant to help protect against things like phishing scams and malware that are getting trickier thanks to AI.