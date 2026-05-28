Google Cloud launches AI threat defense for AI-powered cyber threats
Google Cloud just launched AI Threat Defense, a new platform aimed at tackling cyber threats powered by artificial intelligence.
It brings together Google's threat intel, security operations, and Wiz's cloud tech for nonstop monitoring and detection.
With more companies using generative AI and automated workflows, this tool is meant to help protect against things like phishing scams and malware that are getting trickier thanks to AI.
Google unveils AI-driven security agents
Alongside the platform, Google introduced AI-driven security agents that handle tasks like spotting vulnerabilities and analyzing incidents, basically making life easier for cybersecurity teams who are facing a wave of new threats.
This move also addresses concerns about risks unique to AI, such as data poisoning or model manipulation, showing Google's push to stay ahead in the cybersecurity game.