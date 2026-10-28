Google Cloud showcases production-ready AI stack boosting Indian SMBs' operations

Google says its AI stack (including Gemini models and Workspace) is built to tackle issues like messy data and old-school systems.

Leaders like Preeti Lobana from Google India highlighted that AI is now key for SMBs to stay competitive.

Companies such as Siyaram's are already using these tools to make smarter decisions.

Plus, Google promises strong security and local partnerships so SMBs can get the most out of what AI offers.