Google Cloud's Jack Buser: AI already core to game development
Technology
AI is quickly becoming a core part of how video games are made.
Jack Buser from Google Cloud said AI is already being used behind the scenes and can speed development, and recent surveys show about 90% of game makers are already using some form of AI tools, even if not everyone talks about it openly.
Developers split over AI in gaming
Not everyone is on board with the rise of AI in gaming. Nearly half of developers have concerns or negative views about using AI, even though many still rely on it for their work.
Some new features, like NVIDIA's graphics tech, have sparked debate. Platforms like Steam now ask creators to clearly label any AI-generated content in their games to keep things transparent.