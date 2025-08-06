Google Cloud's new AI agents help you work smarter
Google Cloud just rolled out six fresh AI agents designed to make things smoother for developers, data scientists, and engineers.
Now in preview, these tools include helpers like a GitHub Actions add-on for Gemini's command-line interface and a Data Engineering Agent built into BigQuery.
The main idea is to help teams work faster and smarter with less manual hassle.
Data engineering agent in BigQuery
These AI agents are all about cutting down busywork. The Data Engineering Agent in BigQuery handles tasks like cleaning up messy data and moving files from Google Cloud Storage automatically.
There's also a Conversational Analytics Agent that lets you ask questions in plain English—it translates them into Python code on the fly, so you get instant charts and insights without needing to code everything yourself.