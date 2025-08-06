Google fixes Pixel navigation issues with August update
Google just dropped its August update for Pixel phones, finally fixing those annoying navigation glitches that have been bugging Pixel 6 and newer users since Android 16 landed in June.
If your back button or gestures felt laggy or unresponsive, this update should make things smooth again—no more mashing buttons.
Update patches scheduled dark mode bug, plugs security hole
Along with sorting out both three-button and gesture navigation issues, the update patches a bug that broke scheduled dark mode and plugs a serious security hole.
The rollout is happening gradually for Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and up—just head to Settings > System > Software updates to check if it's ready for you.
Update makes your device safer from major threats
This fix means your phone's basic navigation will finally work as expected, making daily use less frustrating.
Plus, with the new security patch onboard, your device is safer from major threats.
If you haven't already updated, now's definitely a good time to do it!