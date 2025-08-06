Google fixes Pixel navigation issues with August update

Along with sorting out both three-button and gesture navigation issues, the update patches a bug that broke scheduled dark mode and plugs a serious security hole. The rollout is happening gradually for Pixel 6 , 6 Pro , and up—just head to Settings > System > Software updates to check if it's ready for you.

Update makes your device safer from major threats

This fix means your phone's basic navigation will finally work as expected, making daily use less frustrating.

Plus, with the new security patch onboard, your device is safer from major threats.

If you haven't already updated, now's definitely a good time to do it!