Google completes lighter blue gradient icons for Messages, Contacts, Phone
Google just finished updating the icons for its Messages, Contacts, and Phone apps.
The new designs keep the familiar shapes but now feature a lighter blue color with a modern gradient vibe.
Announced earlier this month, the rollout took about two weeks to reach everyone.
Cosmetic icons, Google testing Messages updates
These refreshed icons fill out their circles better and look more polished, but don't worry, nothing inside the apps has changed.
Messages keeps its chat bubble, Phone sticks with the handset icon, and Contacts still shows a head-and-shoulders outline.
Plus, Google is still testing bigger updates for Messages behind the scenes to keep things feeling fresh.