Google confirms Pixel 11 Tensor G6 uses TSMC 3nm process
Google's new Tensor G6 chip, set to power the Pixel 11 series, is being made with TSMC's 3-nanometer process.
Peng Yu-chun, Google's vice president of hardware, shared this in an interview, clearing up rumors about Google possibly jumping to the newer 2-nanometer technology before Apple.
Tensor G6 offers 25% faster browsing
Even without the latest 2-nanometer technology, Tensor G6 is getting some solid upgrades.
Google says you'll see web browsing that's 25% faster and apps launching 15% quicker.
The chip also packs a stronger TPU for advanced AI tasks, supports Gemini Nano AI, and comes with a beefed-up Titan M3 security chip.
Pixel 11 gets faster Night Sight
Thanks to a new image signal processor in Tensor G6, Pixel 11 cameras will get faster Night Sight and further digital zoom.
Instead of chasing efficiency gains from newer technology, Google focused on delivering noticeable improvements and fresh features for this generation.