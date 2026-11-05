Google faces backlash for blocking Search at schools rejecting AI
What's the story
Google has come under fire for its decision to restrict access to its Search engine in schools that do not opt into using its AI tools. The move, announced on Election Day, affects educational institutions using Google's K-12 software. Chris Phillips, Google's VP of Education, said if a school doesn't opt into AI tools like Gemini, students won't have access to search.
Political backlash
Left-leaning politicians slam Google's 'extortion' move
The decision has drawn criticism from several left-leaning politicians.
Senator Bernie Sanders accused Google of "extortion," saying the company is threatening schools by cutting off their access to Google Search if they don't let students use AI.
Senator Richard Blumenthal also criticized the move, saying that Google is more interested in forcing Gemini into schools than enabling students to succeed.
Antitrust concerns
Former FTC chair joins in on criticism
Lina Khan, former Federal Trade Commission (FTC) chair and antitrust advocate, also criticized Google's decision.
She said it highlights the danger of allowing an unregulated monopolist to control an essential service.
"Multiple courts have found Google liable for violating antitrust laws, and this latest move shows it remains unchastened," she wrote.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani also slammed Google for its monopoly power over education.
Educational impact
Concerns over AI's impact on education
While Search is a key tool for information gathering, educators are worried that its built-in AI overviews could prevent students from finding answers independently.
For millions of students who have to use Chromebooks and Google education tools, switching to a different search engine isn't an easy solution.
In response to the backlash, Google said it is working on a "Guided Learning" tool for student accounts in Search.
Company statement
Google responds to backlash
In light of the backlash, Google highlighted that it had listened to educators by turning off access to AI products by default.
The company also noted that schools could individually turn on Gemini, Gemini Notebook, and Search.
"We know there's concern about students using AI to shortcut schoolwork, and schools have told us they want control," Google said in its statement.