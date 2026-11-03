Google cuts home speaker $20 to $79.99 through Dec 2
Technology
Google just dropped the price of its Home speaker by $20, bringing it down to $79.99 for the first time since its launch.
The deal runs through December 2 at places like the Google Store and Best Buy, perfect timing if you're eyeing a holiday upgrade or want to snag one on Cyber Monday.
Compact Google Home speaker supports Matter
The speaker is compact (just 3.4-inch tall) with full 360-degree audio, and it comes in four colors (Berry, Hazel, Jade, and Porcelain) to fit your vibe.
It's also smart home-ready with Matter support, works with Google TV Streamer, and includes a free month of Google Home Premium Standard so you can try out Gemini Live sessions without paying extra.