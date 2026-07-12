Google cuts Pixel 10 Pro price by $300 to $699
Technology
Big news for Pixel fans: The Google Store in the US just dropped the price of its Pixel 10 Pro (128GB, Obsidian) by $300, bringing it down to $699.
Amazon is matching this deal, making it the lowest official price so far and even better than last month's Prime Day offer.
Pixel models discounted through July 26
Other Pixel models are on sale too: unlocked Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL get $250 off, while the regular Pixel 10 is now $599 after a $200 cut on Amazon.
Stocks are limited (some variants are already sold out), and these deals run until July 26, right before the expected announcement of Pixel 11.