Google debuts Android CLI 1.0 at Google I/O aiding developers
Technology
At today's Google I/O, the company rolled out Android CLI 1.0, a new tool built to help AI coding agents like OpenAI's Codex and Google's Antigravity or Gemini in Android Studio make Android app building faster and smoother.
The goal? Let developers tap into powerful Android Studio features, no matter which coding platform or agent they're using.
Android CLI enables AI agent access
The CLI adds a handy Android Studio command so AI agents can access the resources they need while working on projects.
With extra commands and tools bundled in, workflows get easier, Google's vision is clear: make app creation more accessible for developers.