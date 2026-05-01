Google debuts Android CLI 1.0 at Google I/O aiding developers Technology May 20, 2026

At today's Google I/O, the company rolled out Android CLI 1.0, a new tool built to help AI coding agents like OpenAI's Codex and Google's Antigravity or Gemini in Android Studio make Android app building faster and smoother.

The goal? Let developers tap into powerful Android Studio features, no matter which coding platform or agent they're using.