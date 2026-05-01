Google debuts Gemini 3.5 at I/O to simplify AI workflows
Google just dropped Gemini 3.5 at its big I/O event, and it's all about making advanced AI workflows easier.
The Flash version stands out: it speeds through complex tasks like coding in seconds and does it for nearly one-half the price of other top models.
Gemini Flash powers app and search
Gemini 3.5 Flash works with the Antigravity framework to let teams solve multi-step problems together (think app development, managing codebases, or handling financial documents).
It also powers the Gemini app and AI Mode in Search worldwide, while a new variant called Gemini Spark is being tested for ongoing digital task support.
Gemini 3.5 uses Frontier Safety Framework
Gemini 3.5 uses Google's Frontier Safety Framework to keep things secure and reduce risks from harmful content.
You can access Gemini 3.5 Flash through Google AI Studio, the Gemini API, Android Studio, Antigravity, Gemini Enterprise, or Gemini Enterprise Agent, making powerful tools available for real-world challenges without compromising user safety.