Google debuts Gemini 3.7 flash improving coding and web development

Google just dropped Gemini 3.7 Flash, its latest AI upgrade, only three weeks after the previous version.

This new model is all about making coding, web development, and knowledge tasks smoother, thanks to feedback from developers and smarter algorithms.

The numbers show big jumps: DeepSWE v1.1 scores went from 49.0% to 65.3%, and FrontierCode 1.1 Main performance climbed from 34.4% to 43.6%.